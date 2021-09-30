 Skip to main content
‘The Gradient’
'The Gradient'

When Oct. 1-7 (preview performances), Oct. 8-24; performance times vary • Where COCA’s Catherine B. Berges Theatre, 6880 Washington Avenue • How much $25-$85 • More info repstl.org

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents “The Gradient,” Steph Del Rosso’s satire, set in the future, about a facility dedicated to rehabilitating men accused of sexual misconduct. Directed by associate artistic director Amelia Acosta Powell. Patrons will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative testBy Calvin Wilson

