The Great Candy Exchange

When Noon-4 p.m. Sunday • Where HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis, 1100 Macklind Avenue • How much Free • More info hwstl.org
The kids collected a ton of Halloween candy, but do they really need to eat it all? They can exchange their unopened treats at the Healthworks! Kids’ Museum for chances to win a variety of prizes. The more candy they bring, the more raffle tickets they get in return. The fun includes music, face painting, healthy snacks and live shows, as well as access to the museum’s interactive exhibits, including the new “skin crawl wall.” By Valerie Schremp Hahn