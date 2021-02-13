The Great River Road

This byway twists and turns through 10 states as it meanders vertically through the center of the nation following the entire route of the iconic Mississippi River from its Minnesota source at Lake Itasca, to where it enters the Gulf of Mexico. You may know it best for the route it takes near Grafton.

Because it is so lengthy, along the byway there are thousands of places to visit, and more than 70 official interpretive centers such as museums and historical sites, as well as charming, small river towns and one-of-a-kind mom-and-pop restaurants. There is plenty of nature, too, with options for camping, hiking and kayaking in parks along the way.