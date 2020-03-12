When 7-10 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $45 • More info stltoday.com/ourevents
You’ve seen the 2020 edition of Ian Froeb’s STL 100, our critic’s guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis. (Miss it? It’s at stltoday.com/stl100.) Now experience the restaurants for yourself at the Great Taste, featuring food from nearly 50 of the featured spots. While you nosh, shop items by local vendors, enjoy music by Acoustik Element and explore the St. Louis Science Center after hours. Plus there’s a cash bar, and parking is free. By Gabe Hartwig
