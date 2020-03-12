The Great Taste
0 comments

The Great Taste

  • 0
The Great Taste at St. Louis Science Center

The Country Captain sample from Juniper available for guests during The Great Taste at the St. Louis Science Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 7-10 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $45 • More info stltoday.com/ourevents

You’ve seen the 2020 edition of Ian Froeb’s STL 100, our critic’s guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis. (Miss it? It’s at stltoday.com/stl100.) Now experience the restaurants for yourself at the Great Taste, featuring food from nearly 50 of the featured spots. While you nosh, shop items by local vendors, enjoy music by Acoustik Element and explore the St. Louis Science Center after hours. Plus there’s a cash bar, and parking is free. By Gabe Hartwig

 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports