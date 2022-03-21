Greyboy Allstars
Photo by Victoria Smith
• The Greyboy Allstars, 7 p.m. March 30, the Lot at the Big Top (3401 Washington Boulevard), $30-$57.50, metrotix.com • Tai Verdes “HDTV Tour,” 8 p.m. March 30, Delmar Hall, $22.50-$25, ticketmaster.com • Todrick Hall “The Femuline Tour,” 8 p.m. March 31, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com • Pauly Shore, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 1, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 2, St. Louis Funny Bone (Westport Plaza, 614 West Port Plaza), $25, stlouisfunnybone.com • Flobots, Bonelang, 8 p.m. April 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City), $18-$54, ticketmaster.com • Sheldon Gala 2022 with Heather Headley, 8:15 p.m. April 2, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), $70-$80, metrotix.com
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search • David Spade “Catch Me Inside Tour,” 7 p.m. April 2, the Factory, $64-$74, ticketmaster.com • Pauly Shore, 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 3, St. Louis Funny Bone (Streets of St. Charles, 1520 South Fifth Street, Suite 107, St. Charles), $25, stlouisfunnybone.com • Chris Lane, 8 p.m. April 3, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com • Jesse Cook, 8 p.m. April 3, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $35, metrotix.com • Baroness “Your Baroness Tour,” 8 p.m. April 3, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $60, ticketmaster.com
