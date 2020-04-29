The Heat is On

During the 1985 season, the Cardinals adopted this song, which was released by musician Glenn Frey the year before. A Cards mix version of the song with snippets of Jack Buck’s voice calling the action played on local radio airwaves. The tune invokes memories of sweltering St. Louis summers and the pressure the city felt during the I-70 World Series loss against the Kansas City Royals. “Oh-wo-ho, oh-wo-ho, tell me can you feel it, tell me can you feel it, tell me CAN YOU FEEL IT?”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.