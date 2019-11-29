The Institute.jpg

"The Institute"

A novel by Stephen King

Published by Scribner, 557 pages, $30

Critics may blast Stephen King's prolific output as he churns out book after book, but 2019's "The Institute" marked a strong showing from the horror writer. A black-ops government agency kidnapping children to harness their extra-sensory powers? He spares no detail in creating a murderous agency and giving us a hero to love in a 12-year-old boy, whose intelligence is matched only by his bravery in trying to outsmart his captors. (Scribner)