Critics may blast Stephen King's prolific output as he churns out book after book, but 2019's "The Institute" marked a strong showing from the horror writer. A black-ops government agency kidnapping children to harness their extra-sensory powers? He spares no detail in creating a murderous agency and giving us a hero to love in a 12-year-old boy, whose intelligence is matched only by his bravery in trying to outsmart his captors. (Scribner)
"The Institute" by Stephen King
