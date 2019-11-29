Local favorites

We asked librarians and booksellers for their favorite books of 2019. Here, in no particular order or style (fiction mixed with nonfiction, adult and children), are their picks. As a bonus, reviewer Gail Pennington chooses her favorite audiobooks.

Emily Hall Schroen, owner, Main Street Books

"The Merciful Crow" by Margaret Owen (young adult)

"Sky Without Stars" by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendell (young adult)

"American Royals" by Katharine McGee (young adult)

Holland Saltsman, owner, the Novel Neighbor

"Roar" by Cecelia Ahern

"Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men" by Caroline Criado Perez

"Get a Life, Chloe Brown" by Talia Hibbert

Melissa Posten, children's buyer, the Novel Neighbor

"Frankly in Love" by David Yoon (young adult)

"Other Words for Home" by Jasmine Warga (middle grade)

"The Undefeated" by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Kadir Nelson (picture book)

Sarah Holt, children's and teen specialist, Left Bank Books

"Mythologica" by Steve Kershaw and Victoria Topping

"Big Ideas for Curious Minds: An Introduction to Philosophy" by the School of Life

"Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All" by Laura Ruby

Kris Kleindienst, co-owner, Left Bank Books

"Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep

"How We Fight for Our Lives" by Saeed Jones

Shane Mullen, staff, Left Bank Books

"Disappearing Earth" by Julia Phillips

"The Witches Are Coming" by Lindy West

Randy Schiller, assistant buyer, Left Bank Books

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead

"The Beadworkers" by Beth Piatote

"Bunny" by Mona Awad

Kelly von Plonski, owner, Subterranean Books

"Lost Children Archive" by Valeria Luiselli

"The Volunteer" by Salvatore Scibona

"On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

St. Louis Public Library, staff

For children

"The Undefeated" by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Kadir Nelson

"Pokko and the Drum" by Matthew Forsythe

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft

For teens

"Pet" by Akwaeke Emezi

"Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me" by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell

"Shout" by Laurie Halse Anderson

For adults

"The Stone Circle" by Elly Griffiths

"Without a Trace" by Mel Starr

Jennifer Alexander, St. Louis County Library

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead

"Nothing to See Here" by Kevin Wilson

"I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution" by Emily Nussbaum

Publishers Weekly

"Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America" by James Poniewozik

"The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775–1777" by Rick Atkinson

"Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations" by Mira Jacob

"From the Shadows" by Juan José Millás, trans. from Spanish by Thomas Bunstead and Daniel Hahn

"Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS" by Azadeh Moaveni

"The Man Who Saw Everything" by Deborah Levy

"The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead

"Optic Nerve" by María Gainza, trans. from Spanish by Thomas Bunstead

"Solitary" by Albert Woodfox, with Leslie George

"Trust Exercise" by Susan Choi

Gail Pennington, audiobooks

“Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield

“Transcription” by Kate Atkinson

“The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See

“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware

“The Institute” by Stephen King