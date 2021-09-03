The Jell-O Gallery Museum

23 East Main Street, Le Roy, New York; jellogallery.org; $5

There is always time for the Jell-O Museum if you happen to be close to Le Roy, most likely on a trip to nearby Niagara Falls. Hundreds of Jell-O collectibles and advertising memorabilia are on display.

A tour guide gives a brief introduction on the history of Jell-O in Le Roy before visitors roam through the exhibits. An interesting tidbit is that the rights to produce the jiggly concoction were sold in 1900 for $25.

Fun Jell-O facts are placed throughout the museum. Included is the fact that tests have verified a bowl of lime Jell-O connected to an EEG machine has brain waves identical to those of adult men and women. (Yes, you read that correctly.)