 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Killers

  • 0
The Killers

The Killers

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18  Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue  How much $34-$134.25  More info ticketmaster.com

The Killers bring all the right flash to the stage, and we wouldn’t expect anything less for their “Imploding the Mirage Tour.” The Las Vegas rock band has released two albums in recent years: “Imploding the Mirage” (2020) and “Pressure Machine” (2021).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News