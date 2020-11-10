THE LIKELIHOOD OF LINDOR

Question: Please give us one good reason the Cardinals should not go after Francisco Lindor on the trade market?
BenFred: Lindor rocks. I'd love that move. But do yourself a favor and don't expect it. I would think the reasons the Cardinals would not go after Lindor would be pretty clear by now, based on what we've observed from the Cardinals for years, and what we are observing right now during this strange time for the team and the sport. The biggest reason they would not go after Lindor would be that they could not guarantee the trade cost they parted with to get him would be rewarded with him accepting an extension beyond his rental season, a pretty realistic concern considering the Cardinals' reluctance to give an in-his-prime player the kind of money and term that would keep him from leaving via free agency. We will see how COVID impacts free agency, but Lindor is a 10-year type talent, and the Cardinals have systematically refrained from 10-year type contracts. Shipping away the talent it would take to get Lindor, then losing him after one season, would put the Cardinals in a brutal spot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!