By Thomas C. Grady
The dates in “The Lost St. Louis Riverfront 1930-1943” are a little misleading: Most of the photos are of buildings and streets created in the 19th century. They were lost, however, in 1930-43, when about 460 buildings on 37 city blocks were destroyed to make way for the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (now known as Gateway Arch National Park). “This work is intended to present for the first time a record of what was here before the demolitions” of the area from the waterfront up to the east side of Third Street, the preface says. Most of the lost buildings are pictured with their addresses and the names of occupants. To order, visit umsl.edu/mercantile, and go to “membership and giving.” (St. Louis Mercantile Library, 195 pages, $35)