The Lot debuted in September with a concept similar to a drive-in concert, minus the cars. Guests enjoy shows from assigned 9-by-9-foot turf spaces that each hold four people. "The only possible way to do this was to have all this open space," said Drew Jameson of Jamo Presents. "We needed more space than any brick-and-mortar (venue). It needed to be outdoors so we could bring this energy to downtown proper." Guests can preorder concessions online or at the venue by using a smartphone.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. • 7 p.m. Oct. 13 (sold out)

Sean Canan’s Voodoo Tom Petty • 7 p.m. Oct. 15 (sold out)

Funky Butt Brass Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 16 (sold out)

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops • 7 p.m. Oct. 17 (sold out), 3 p.m. Oct. 18

Sean Canan’s Voodoo JGB • 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (sold out)

The Scandaleros present A Tribute to Watkins Glen Summer Jam 1973: The Music of the Allman Brothers Band, the Grateful Dead and the Band with special guests the Funky Butt Brass Band Horns • 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start with Roland Johnson • Noon Oct. 24

The Mighty Pines • 7 p.m. Oct. 24