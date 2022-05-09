• Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. June 3, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$150, ticketmaster.com
• Michael Blackson, 7 and 10 p.m. June 3-4, Helium Comedy Club, $45-$60, heliumcomedy.com
• Annie Lederman, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 3, 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 4, Helium Comedy Club, $25-$35, stlouisfunnybone.com
• The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 4 p.m. June 5, the Sheldon, $45-$65, metrotix.com
• The War on Drugs “Commit This to Memory 17th Year Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. June 6, the Pageant, $40.50-$50.50, ticketmaster.com
• Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein, 7 p.m. June 8, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• The Lumineers “Brightside World Tour” with Caamp, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $26-$115, livenation.com
• Twangfest 24 Night 1 with Katie Pruitt, Lilly Hiatt, 8 p.m. June 8, Off Broadway, $25-$30, ticketweb.com
• Twangfest 24 Night 2 with Ha Ha Tonka, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Yard Eagle, 8 p.m. June 9, Off Broadway, $25, ticketweb.com
• Twangfest 24 Night 3 with the Jayhawks, Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams, Prairie Rehab, 8 p.m. June 10, Off Broadway, $40, ticketweb.com
• Twangfest 24 Night 4 with Cracker, John Paul Keith, Dylan Triplett, 8 p.m. June 11, Off Broadway, $35, ticketweb.com
