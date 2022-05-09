 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Manhattan Transfer

• Valerie June “Moon & Stars Tour” with Rachel Maxann, 8 p.m. May 22, Delmar Hall, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com

 Ray LaMontagne, 7:30 p.m. May 23, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $36.50-$122, ticketmaster.com

• Modest Mouse, the Cribs, 7:30 p.m. May 25, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights), $54.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com

• Janis Ian and Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m. May 25, the Sheldon, $34-$39, metrotix.com

• Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27-28, 6:30 p.m. May 29, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$61, jazzstl.org

• John Morgan, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 28, 7 p.m. May 29, 7:30 p.m. May 30, St. Louis Funny Bone (1520 South Fifth Street, St. Charles), $10-$15, stlouisfunnybone.com

• Vanessa Collier, 7:30 p.m. May 26, Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville), $26.50, wildeytheatre.com

• Pavlo, 8 p.m. May 26, the Sheldon, $35-$40, metrotix.com

• Kraftwerk 3-D, 8 p.m. May 27, the Pageant, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com

• Svdden Death, 9 p.m. May 27, Old Rock House, $35, oldrockhouse.com

