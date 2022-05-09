The Manhattan Transfer

• Valerie June “Moon & Stars Tour” with Rachel Maxann, 8 p.m. May 22, Delmar Hall, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• Ray LaMontagne, 7:30 p.m. May 23, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $36.50-$122, ticketmaster.com
• Modest Mouse, the Cribs, 7:30 p.m. May 25, St. Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights), $54.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com
• Janis Ian and Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m. May 25, the Sheldon, $34-$39, metrotix.com
• Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27-28, 6:30 p.m. May 29, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$61, jazzstl.org
• John Morgan, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 28, 7 p.m. May 29, 7:30 p.m. May 30, St. Louis Funny Bone (1520 South Fifth Street, St. Charles), $10-$15, stlouisfunnybone.com