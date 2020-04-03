The most important thing

GH: A scene at the mansion opens with lots of dramatic paintings of various Busches striking heroic poses with horses. Also, taxidermy and a photo of Gussie in his Alabama Crimson Tide football uniform.

BO: Chisti barges into Gussie’s bedroom without knocking. “That party was out of control,” she begins, referring to the Gussie-Louise-Grace fiasco. Gussie protected Louise and kicked Grace to the curb, Christi says.

GH: Looks like Gussie’s door has a deadbolt inside and one of those little keypads on the outside. This is probably why.

Gussie struggles to understand what the problem is. “I’m having fun. Like, I’ve never been, like, serious with a girl.” He tells his mother she’s overreacting.

BO: She tells him that he has to talk to his sister, since he likes Louise so much. She sounds more upset about this tiff than about the gold-digger conversations her kids had about Marissa.

GH: Gussie fidgets with his hair and looks inconvenienced by the whole thing. Meanwhile, his bedroom looks like the room Wally and the Beaver shared: all sports memorabilia and knick-knacks.

BO: Christi shouts into the hallway for Grace. She enters, and Christi explains the direction of this scene: “I’m talking to Gussie — DON’T LAUGH ABOUT THIS. THIS IS NOT FUNNY.”

GH: Grace seems genuinely upset by this situation. “You think that’s OK to get with my friend? And now she could care less that we’re not talking, and neither can you.”