227 Dauphine Street, New Orleans; museumofdeath.net/nola (A sister museum in Hollywood, California, is currently relocating); $15

The stated goal of these sister museums is to educate people about death and take away the fear of dying. However, some of the exhibits may do just the opposite. Letters from Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered 17 men, and the Dr. Kevorkian suicide machine are tame compared to an explicit video of a narrated autopsy and other gruesome exhibits and graphic photos and films.

No one has been frightened to death while observing the exhibits (through squinted eyes most likely), but people have been known to faint in front of some exhibits. They get to take home a free T-shirt with the sentence “I passed out at the Museum of Death” on the front, and “I lived to talk about it” on the back.