You already know that the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra rocks — metaphorically at least. But this week it’s true in a literal sense as the SLSO is joined by a rock band and vocalist Justin Sargent to present “The Music of Pink Floyd.” Hear lysergic classics such as “Brain Damage” and “Time” from “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “Comfortably Numb” from “The Wall,” as well as other Floydian favorites as you’ve likely never heard them before. Sounds like a trip. By Daniel Durchholz