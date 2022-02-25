 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Music of Pink Floyd

  • 0

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700

You already know that the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra rocks — metaphorically at least. But this week it’s true in a literal sense as the SLSO is joined by a rock band and vocalist Justin Sargent to present “The Music of Pink Floyd.” Hear lysergic classics such as “Brain Damage” and “Time” from “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “Comfortably Numb” from “The Wall,” as well as other Floydian favorites as you’ve likely never heard them before. Sounds like a trip. By Daniel Durchholz

+3 
Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

 Dan Dreyfus
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News