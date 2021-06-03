The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

Located just southwest of the Pentagon, this permanent outdoor memorial pays an emotional tribute to the 184 men, women and children who died as victims inside the building and on American Airlines Flight 77 during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The two-acre memorial consists of 184 stainless steel benches. Each bench is inscribed with a victim's name on the end, and arches over a shallow reflecting pool of water. If more than one family member died in the crash, the name of each is inscribed in the pool, as well as on their individual bench.

Benches are arranged according to the victims' ages, starting with Dana Falkenberg, age 3, to John Yamnicky Sr., age 71.

The benches are positioned in opposite directions so visitors reading the names of those inside the building at the time of impact face the wall of the Pentagon where the plane struck. Benches dedicated to victims aboard the plane are arranged so that those reading the engraved name will be facing skyward along the path the plane traveled.

The memorial was constructed from a design by the husband and wife team of Julie Beckman and Keith Kaseman of Philadelphia.