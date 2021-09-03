770 Las Vegas Boulevard, North Las Vegas; NeonMuseum.org; $20

The motto “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” also applies to the older iconic neon signs that once set the desert sky aglow and lured visitors to landmark casinos and other attractions in town.

As older signs have been replaced, most have been rescued and donated to the Neon Museum. The collection contains more than 200 unrestored signs, which at sunset are illuminated with ground lighting.

Tour guides relate the history of the signs, and thus the history of Las Vegas.