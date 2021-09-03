 Skip to main content
The Neon Museum
0 comments

The Neon Museum

  • 0
Neon Museum

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas displays more than 200 neon signs rescued from the marquees of casinos and other buildings after the signs were replaced with LED signs, or the building was demolished. 

 

770 Las Vegas Boulevard, North Las Vegas; NeonMuseum.org; $20

The motto “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” also applies to the older iconic neon signs that once set the desert sky aglow and lured visitors to landmark casinos and other attractions in town.

As older signs have been replaced, most have been rescued and donated to the Neon Museum. The collection contains more than 200 unrestored signs, which at sunset are illuminated with ground lighting. 

Tour guides relate the history of the signs, and thus the history of Las Vegas.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News