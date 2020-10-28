 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The news stops for no chat
0 comments

The news stops for no chat

  • 0
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center

Luke Weaver waves a Blues flag he took from the Note Bar after the Blues Stanley Cup victory on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Ballpark Village. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Question: Not really a question, but Jim received a news update during the chat.

Answer: I just received an email from the AHL announcing that the league is now planning a Feb. 5 start to its season. Usually the AHL tries to be in lockstep with the NHL since it is the prime developer of talent for the NHL. So is this a hint that the NHL won't start until February? And if the NHL still starts in January, what does it do when a player or two goes down with injury and it needs a replacement player on Jan. 15?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports