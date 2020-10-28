The news stops for no chat

Question: Not really a question, but Jim received a news update during the chat.
Answer: I just received an email from the AHL announcing that the league is now planning a Feb. 5 start to its season. Usually the AHL tries to be in lockstep with the NHL since it is the prime developer of talent for the NHL. So is this a hint that the NHL won't start until February? And if the NHL still starts in January, what does it do when a player or two goes down with injury and it needs a replacement player on Jan. 15?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!