When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $22-$25 • More info ticketmaster.com
Sponge and the Nixons, staples of the 1990s alternative rock scene, team up for a new tour. The bands first toured together in 1997 for the “Roar Tour” with Iggy Pop, the Reverend Horton Heat and Sevendust. Sponge’s new single is “Uber and a Fifth of Tequila,” featuring Telle Smith of A Word Alive; the Nixon’s latest song is “Favorite Lies.” By Kevin C. Johnson