Day camps for children ages 6-12 with a wide array of themes inspired by children’s literature and a large emphasis on arts and crafts.
7905 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; thenovelneighbor.com/summercamp; 314-738-9384
The Art of Bookmaking • Learn a variety of bookmaking methods in this hands-on camp at the Novel Neighbor bookstore. May 26-29. Ages 8-12, $140.
Fairy Tale Adventures • Fantasy becomes real in this camp that is perfect for kids who love princesses, knights, dragons and classic fairy tales. July 20-24. Ages 5-9, $185.
The Wilson School Summer Camp
The Wilson School has weekly sessions to give your child a wide range of unique and engaging experiences, for ages 3-12.
400 DeMun Avenue; wilsonschool.com/summer-camp; 314-725-4999
Yellow Lions Week 1 • Outrageous Olympics. June 8-12. Ages 5-7, $275.
Think Camp Bits • Campers will participate in two think classes, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Each class is two hours long to allow for optimal learning and creativity. The rest of the day is filled with STEM challenges, think centers, lunch, outside play and more. Lunch and extended day included. June 8-12. Ages 7-9; Think Camp Bytes is a session for kids 9-13. $650.
The Youth & Family Center Summer Day Camp
This eight-week camp offers a variety of sports, crafts, theme days, nature programs, games and swimming.
818 Cass Avenue; theyfc.org; 314-231-1147
YFC Camp • Activities include sports, nature activities, arts and crafts, and special events. June 1-5 and weekly through July 31. Ages 5-14, $60.
Third Degree Glass Factory
A fun and interactive camp for kids 10-14, focusing on three different forms of glass art: Glassblowing, flameworking, fused glass
5200 Delmar Boulevard; thirddegreeglassfactory.com; 314-367-4527
Summer Glass Camp • Kids ages 10-14 will spend a week learning how to create glass art in three different amazing forms. June 1-5. Ages 10-14, $450.
Thomas Jefferson School
Thomas Jefferson School is an international coed boarding and day school for grades 7 to 12.
4100 South Lindbergh Boulevard; tjs.org/about; 314-843-4151
Hogwarts School of Magical Inquiry (Day Camp) • Open to rising 5th through 8th graders, students will spend the mornings on Hogwarts themed coursework, learning subjects such as chemistry in potions class, Latin in spells class and mythology in care of magical creatures class. June 19-July 31. Ages 9-13, $90.
Writing, Research, and Test Prep (Residential Camp) • In addition to test preparation, students will acquire college-level research and writing skills, especially in source literacy and academic citation. Each student will create a capstone project in either creative writing or history/political science. June 19-July 31. Ages 13-17, $2,700.
Travis Ford’s SLU Men’s Basketball Camps
Basketball camp for children grades 1-12 focusing on building skill, teamwork and sportsmanship.
3330 Laclede Avenue; slubasketballcamp.com; 314-977-3170
Travis Ford’s SLU Basketball Camp Session I • Basketball camp for 1st through 12th graders. June 8-11. Ages 6-17, $275.
U-CREATE Summer Camp
U-CREATE is a summer camp for kids ages 6-12 that is designed to be an active camp that both educates and stimulates.
1 University Boulevard, 229 Recreation and Wellness Center; umsl.edu/campusrecreation/youthprograms; 314-516-2344
Week 2: Wild Wild West • Get your cowboy and cowgirl boots and hats on for a rootin, tootin good time. June 8-12. Ages 6-12, $150.
Week 3: Party Like a Rock Star • This week will be filled with music, creativity and fun. June 15-19. Ages 6-12, $150.
U.S. Kids Golf Program
Nationally recognized junior golf program from U.S. Kids Golf for kids ages 7-13.
P.O. Box 31071; stlouisgolflessons.com; 314-440-9082
U.S. Kids Camp • Half-day golf camps for kids ages 6-15. June 8-11. Ages 6-12, $250.
United Cerebral Palsy Heartland
Special-needs day camp for 10- to 20-year-olds providing crafts, physical activities, social skills and community activities. Half-week camp is available during summer school.
4645 LaGuardia Drive; ucpheartland.org; 314-994-1600, ext. 3303
UCP Heartland Summer Day Camp • Learning to work together, play together and socialize appropriately. Life and social skills sessions will work on subjects such as personal space, telling time, what topic is appropriate to discuss, stranger danger, emotions regulation to name a few of the subjects covered. Physical activities and games work gross motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Crafts develop creativity and fine motor skills. Community trips allow new experiences. June 1-5 and weekly through July 24. Ages 10-20, $200.
Unleashing Potential
Summer Enrichment Academy includes a wide range of activities with each week including STEAM activities.
1000 North Vandventer Avenue, 2nd Floor; upstl.org/enrichment-camps; 314-561-3334
Unleashing Potential Summer Enrichment Camp • Weekly camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8-12 and weekly through July 31. Ages 5-12, $135.
Ursuline Academy — Summer STEAM and Sports Camp
A variety of summer camps, ranging from sports to STEAM, for children ages 3-14
341 South Sappington Road; ursulinestl.org; 314-984-2800
Bricks 4 Kidz Minecraft Gaming • Camp for grades 4-8. June 1-5. Ages 10-14, $180.
Ursuline Academy Cheerleading Camp • Camp for grades Pre-K-8. June 1-4. Ages 5-14, $110.
Global Explorers Magic Mystery Camp • Camp for grades 5-8. June 8-12. Ages 11-14, $180.
Victory Raceway
Five-day camp mix racing and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
8800 Watson Road; academyofracing.org; 314-297-0720
Racing & Robotics Summer Camp • May 26-29. Ages 8-12, $300.
Washington University-Summer Experiences
Summer Experiences at Washington University provide academically talented students from across the country and around the world the perfect opportunity to challenge themselves in a supportive and encouraging atmosphere.
One Brookings Drive; summerexperiences.wustl.edu; 314-935-6834
High School Summer Scholars Program Session A: Introduction to Human Evolution • This course is a survey of the fossil evidence for human evolution. The course includes discussion of the genetics of human variation and evolution, the study of living nonhuman primates and the fossil record and its interpretation. June 7-July 11. Ages 15-17, $8,385.
High School Summer Scholars Program Session A: Adventures in Personal Writing • This course will experiment with different forms of personal narrative writing, giving students an opportunity to have fun expressing themselves across a mix of styles and approaches. June 7-July 11. Ages 15-17, $8,385.
WashU Camps and Clinics
Sports camps and clinics in various sports and formats, ranging from single-day clinics to weeklong camps for grades K-12 and all skill levels.
P.O. Box 1067; washubears.com/sportscamps; 314-935-5193
Bears Youth Basketball Camp Session No. 1 • One-week day camp for boys, all skill levels. June 8-12. Ages 7-16, $260.
Setter Volleyball Camp • Camp for players entering grades 8-12 who are looking to learn basic and advanced setting technique, strategies and match control. July 11-12. Ages 13-18, $120.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation
Outdoor fun, sports, swimming, specialty camps and field trips.
33 East Glendale Road, Webster Groves; webstergroves.org/116/Parks-Recreation; 314-963-5650
Opera Camp • Introduce your child to the magic of opera through hands-on experiences in singing, writing, composing and making instruments, supervised by Opera Theater of St. Louis professionals and leading music educators. June 8-12. Ages 9-13, $175.
Jedi Engineering Lego Camp • Explore engineering principles as you construct the Ewok Village on Endor, fly through space on our X-Wings and defend the Echo Base on Hoth. Create motorized and architectural projects with imagination and engineering to defeat the Empire. June 15-19. Ages 5-7, $180.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter