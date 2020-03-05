GH: It’s the evening of prom, and Maddie descends the grand staircase wearing her new, short prom dress. Very chic! Christi gives the hem a tug, just to make sure everything is covered. Billy Sr. doesn’t remember girls wearing these short dresses back in his day.

BO: Billy Sr. sure remembers meeting his wife while she was dancing on a bar in a bikini back in the day. We were shown photos of this.

GH: As the doorbell rings, Maddie begs her parents: “Please don’t be weird.” Yes, please don’t.

A gaggle of youngsters enters. They look great, but no tuxes or floofy dresses? Are young people taking a business-casual approach to formalwear now? Have I reached an age where I say things like “youngsters” and “floofy”?

BO: Right? This doesn’t look like a prom at all.

Billy Sr. singles out the young man who is to be Maddie’s date. “Keep your distance! Not too close! No kissing!” The boy’s eyes widen, as do ours.

We are all the girl in the red dress, who reacts with wide-mouthed amazement when Christi asks if the group has heard about the birds and the bees recently.

GH: Just when it seems we all have achieved maximum mortification, Gussie and Billy Jr. crash the prom-goers’ group photo — shirtless, of course. They came to “ruffle their feathers” and intimidate with “the ol’ pec dance.” As you do.

BO: For two guys who moved out of the house, the bros sure are there a lot. I don’t want to know why they’re shirtless — other than to embarrass their sister.

