'The Outsider'

Based on Stephen King’s novel, the HBO series begins as a seemingly straightforward detective story with a brutal murder and a clear suspect. Then — typical with King — things get weird. How could Terry Maitland (excellently played by Jason Bateman) be in two places at once? With no shortage of terrifying, nightmare-inducing moments, this may not be something to binge in one sitting, especially if you are home alone. But well-crafted characters and excellent casting — Cynthia Erivo as autistic private investigator Holly Gibney and Ben Mendelsohn as detective Ralph Anderson — will keep you coming back for answers to the mystery. By Norma Klingsick