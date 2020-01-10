20: The Pageant

The Pageant opened with a music icon: Chuck Berry on Oct. 19, 2000. It was an opening also remembered for its missing “P.” Inside the concert club that anchored new life on Delmar Boulevard, Berry appropriately laid down some of the biggest hits that helped shape rock 'n' roll along with a 21-guitar salute featuring St. Louis musicians. But the giant P for the illuminated Pageant sign above the marquee outside hadn’t yet arrived from Lawrence, Kansas.

Since then, the missing letter made its way to the Pageant, as have hordes of national, regional and local acts covering every genre. The opening month lineup brought in Hanson, the Bacon Brothers, Burning Spear, Dave Koz, Hootie & the Blowfish, 3 Doors Down and the Rippingtons. And the who’s who of music only intensified from there.

Arena headliner Sting graced the Pageant with a show in 2017, then returned in 2018 with Shaggy. Robert Plant quickly moved his 2018 LouFest set to the Pageant after the festival was canceled. Dave Chappelle gave a four-night residency is 2014. Megan Thee Stallion delivered in her twerk show in 2019.

The venue has also seen the likes of Foo Fighters; Alice in Chains; P. Diddy; Erykah Badu; Nelly; Flaming Lips; the White Stripes; Tyler, the Creator; Nas; Pet Shop Boys; Lenny Kravitz; the Roots; the Smashing Pumpkins; Dolly Parton; Lauryn Hill; Green Day; Hole; Outkast; Kanye West; Toni Braxton and of course El Monstero.

The Pageant consistently ranks among the top 10 concert clubs in the world and has its own smaller spinoff next door, Delmar Hall, which opened in 2016.