The Pageant's Glimmer of Normalcy Series

After more than six months, concerts — with audiences — are returning to the Pageant. The “Glimmer of Normalcy Series” signals the Pageant’s first steps toward a return to normal. It’s also a celebration of the venue’s 20th anniversary. Seating will be capped at 332 on both levels. The venue normally has a flexible capacity of 750 to 2,300. “This is not how you construct a business plan,” said Pat Hagin, the Pageant’s managing partner. “It’s not about money for any of us. In the real world, none of this makes sense. We’re just doing what we love to do: put on shows.”

Anthology: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band • 8 p.m. Oct. 24

The Hard Promises: The Definitive Tom Petty Songbook • 8 p.m. Oct. 30-31 (sold out)

Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to Electric Light Orchestra • 8 p.m. Nov. 6

Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton John Rock Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 7

John Henry/The Sleepy Rubies Duel EP Release Show • 8 p.m. Nov. 13

Street Fighting Band: A Rolling Stones Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 14

Beth Bombara • 8 p.m. Nov. 20

Jake’s Leg Grateful Dead Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 21

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin • 8 p.m. Nov. 24-25

Steve Pecaro’s Annual Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute • 8 p.m. Nov. 28

Dr. Zhivegas: The Music of Prince • 8 p.m. Nov. 27

My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys • 8 p.m. Dec. 4

Danny Liston & Friends’ Spirit of Christmas Show featuring Tony Campanella and Dickie Steltenpohl • 8 p.m. Dec. 5 (benefits STL Area Foodbank)

Thunderhead: The Rush Experience • 8 p.m. Dec. 11

Funky Butt Brass Band Christmas Brasstravaganza • 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13 

Where 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Ticket prices vary • More info thepageant.com

