"The Photo Ark: Vanishing: The World's Most Vulnerable Animals"

By Joel Sartore
Joel Sartore has visited several times to photograph rare animals at the St. Louis Zoo as part of his fervent, multiyear effort to draw attention to extinct, endangered and “fading” animals. “Vanishing” is the third in his “Photo Ark” series. This book’s local images include a Congo peacock, Sarasin’s giant gecko and a Polynesian tree snail. Sartore says: “It’s a snail the size of a jelly bean, and the Saint Louis Zoo spent years saving it. That’s the kind of dedication it takes to save the world.” Even Sartore’s picture of a snail is fascinating, but if that critter leaves you cold, warm-blooded mammals abound. Some profits from the book, which explains that 60% of wildlife populations have died in the past 50 years, go to the National Geographic Society’s mission of education, research and conservation. (National Geographic, 397 pages, $40)