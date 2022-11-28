Orchestral pop act the Piano Guys makes its return to the Fox Theatre in December with Joe Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steve Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer) and Al van der Beek (producer, songwriter), coming with a style nearly defying genre or style. Says Nelson, “who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset? Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together—but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning.”