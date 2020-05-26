The Porch Paloma from Tamm Avenue Bar

Yield: 1 cocktail
Ice to fill a 16-ounce Mason jar, crushed or cubes
4 ounces tequila
Squirt-brand soda
Pinch of sea salt
Notes: These cocktails-to-go are made in 16-ounce Mason jars with a tight-fitting lid for easy transport.
• Ray Edwards prefers the Aguila Tequila Reposado for this drink.
1. Fill a 16-ounce Mason jar to the top with ice.
2. Pour in the tequila.
3. Fill jar with Squirt soda to top of the shoulder.
4. Add a small pinch of sea salt.
5. Screw on lid and shake to blend.
Per serving: 285 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 7g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; no fiber; 162mg sodium; 5mg calcium
