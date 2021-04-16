The Prince final concert

Prince’s final concerts took place April 14, 2016, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, a pair of sold-out shows as part of his “Microphone & a Piano” tour. The shows were just as they there billed — Prince and a piano.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in what would be the final Prince concert review in a major publication, wrote:

“For many, Prince is indeed a musical religion, and at the first of his two sold-out Atlanta concerts Thursday night, he took his disciples to church with a set that resonated intensely.”

The concerts came after a postponement; Prince had taken ill a week prior to the shows.

Prince had been scheduled for a pair of surprise, pop-up concerts at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on April 18 following the Atlanta shows, but they never happened because he was ill. The St. Louis shows had not been announced to the public yet.

