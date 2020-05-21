“The Rose” (1976)

Originally titled “Pearl” when it was conceived as a Janis Joplin biopic, it got fictionalized to be less of Joplin’s story, though the rock legend’s DNA is felt throughout.

Stars: Bette Midler, Alan Bates, Frederic Forrest, Harry Dean Stanton, Barry Primus, David Keith

Director: Mark Rydell

Rating: R

Box office: $29 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 78 percent critics, 81 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award nominations for best actress (Midler), best supporting actor (Forest), best film editing, best sound; Golden Globe wins for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy, best original song motion picture (“The Rose”), new star of the year in a motion picture

Random: Disco star Sylvester appears as a drag queen.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.