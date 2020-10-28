 Skip to main content
The scheduling blues
Blues workout at home before departure

St. Louis Blues players Zach Sanford, left, and Brayden Schenn practice during morning workout on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Question: With the NBA talking of a late December start, do you think the NHL looks more at January than February? My opinion is that there can be reduced capacity crowds across the league.

Answer: There's the added problem in the NHL of crossing the border into Canada. The NBA has only one Canadian team (Toronto) to worry about, while the NHL has seven. So perhaps there's a seven-team Canadian division in the NHL, which helps solve the problem. Further complicating things is the fact that COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the U.S., and projections are that this will be a tough winter for COVID. Do you still go forward with even partial attendance under those circumstances? Keep in mind, there's some incentive on the back end of any proposed NHL season with the Olympics starting on July 23. NBC has the TV rights to the Olympics (and also of course for much of the NHL playoffs). So I'm sure NBC wants the hockey season to be over before July 23.

