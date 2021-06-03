The Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial

The memorial to the heroic signers of the Declaration of Independence depicts the signatures of the original 56 men who risked their lives as they declared open rebellion against England with their signatures. It is located on Signer’s Island in Constitution Gardens on the National Mall, not far from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The memorial is a gift from the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration and consists of 56 stone blocks, each engraved with a facsimile of a different signer's signature highlighted in gold. It was dedicated on July 2, 1984, exactly 208 years after the Congress voted to approve the Declaration of Independence.