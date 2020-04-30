Billy Porter (left) and Stark Sands perform June 9, 2013, with the company of "Kinky Boots" at the 67th Annual Tony Awards.
Jeremy Jordan performs June 10, 2012, with the company of "Newsies" at the 66th Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Daniel Breaker, Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster of "Shrek: The Musical" perform June 7, 2009, at 63rd Annual Tony Awards.
From left: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh and Emily Blunt in "Mary Poppins Returns"
Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison in "Glee"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Rachel Bloom and Santino Fontana in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
If you’re looking for a classic musical that will warm your heart, add the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” to your list of favorite things. While you may be stuck inside, watching Julie Andrews run through the meadows might lift your spirits.
Where Disney+ • How much $6.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!