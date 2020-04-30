You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'The Sound of Music'
0 comments

'The Sound of Music'

If you’re looking for a classic musical that will warm your heart, add the 1965 film “The Sound of Music” to your list of favorite things. While you may be stuck inside, watching Julie Andrews run through the meadows might lift your spirits.

Where Disney+ • How much $6.99 per month after a free, seven-day trial

Relive a little Muny magic

The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports