The St. Louis (not Los Angeles) Rams

The Greatest Show on Turf-era Rams are ably represented on Cameo, though running back Marshall Faulk is a splurge at $500, one of the most expensive St. Louis-connected celebrities I found.

Tackle Orlando Pace ($150) delivers one of the most enjoyable messages I have seen, a story of the “craziest” thing a fan has done. At Ohio State, he says, a fan wanted to endure one of Pace’s signature pancake blocks. Pace consented.

Did the fan survive? The message is a cliffhanger.

Wide receivers Torry Holt ($175) and Isaac Bruce ($200) both look to be enjoying themselves. Holt is enthusiastic throughout the videos I watched and starts to crack up after shouting out the recipient’s French bulldog, Nacho, “who humps everything.”

Bruce shows an understated sense of humor, with a recurring bit that a recipient’s partner or girlfriend is “second-best” in the world (to Bruce’s own, presumably). I also laughed out loud when Bruce told a cornhole-playing plumber to “take a lap” if he doesn’t win his cornhole matches and to make sure his pants are pulled all the way up.