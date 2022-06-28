“The Stadium Tour” with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

When 4:30 p.m. July 5 • Where Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue • How much $109.50-$750 • More info mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/concerts/motley-crue
The second of the two concerts to play Busch Stadium this year (following Kenny Chesney) is a heavy one. “The Stadium Tour” brings together rock stalwarts Motley Crue and Def Leppard accompanied by Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, all guaranteed to bring the noise.
