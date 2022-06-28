 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“The Stadium Tour” with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Journey, Def Leppard at Busch Stadium

Def Leppard performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 4:30 p.m. July 5 • Where Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue • How much $109.50-$750 • More info mlb.com/cardinals/tickets/concerts/motley-crue

The second of the two concerts to play Busch Stadium this year (following Kenny Chesney) is a heavy one. “The Stadium Tour” brings together rock stalwarts Motley Crue and Def Leppard accompanied by Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, all guaranteed to bring the noise.

