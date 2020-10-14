THE TROUBLE WITH TREVOR

QUESTION: You have suggested you would not see a likely match between free-agent starter Trevor Bauer and the Cardinals? Why not?
BENFRED: One, the Cardinals have pitching. A lot of it. They can send a bunch of arms to spring training and see who secures rotation spots, then fill the bullpen from there.
Bauer is great. Don't get me wrong. I just don't see the Cardinals being up for his non-pitching antics. They don't bother me. I imagine they would bother the Cardinals. And probably many Cardinals fans.
The Cardinals — and many of their fans — were uncomfortable with Marcell Ozuna wearing a neon yellow arm sleeve.
I don't think they would feel comfortable signing a pitcher who goes on YouTube to rip into MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, a close friend of the Cardinals owner.
Certain things that fly elsewhere don't fly here.
Some celebrate that.
Others see it as a stuffiness that could limit an ability certain players' fit here.
Just depends.
