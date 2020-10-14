 Skip to main content
THE TROUBLE WITH TREVOR
THE TROUBLE WITH TREVOR

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

QUESTION: You have suggested you would not see a likely match between free-agent starter Trevor Bauer and the Cardinals? Why not?

BENFRED: One, the Cardinals have pitching. A lot of it. They can send a bunch of arms to spring training and see who secures rotation spots, then fill the bullpen from there.

Bauer is great. Don't get me wrong. I just don't see the Cardinals being up for his non-pitching antics. They don't bother me. I imagine they would bother the Cardinals. And probably many Cardinals fans.

The Cardinals — and many of their fans — were uncomfortable with Marcell Ozuna wearing a neon yellow arm sleeve.

I don't think they would feel comfortable signing a pitcher who goes on YouTube to rip into MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, a close friend of the Cardinals owner.

Certain things that fly elsewhere don't fly here.

Some celebrate that.

Others see it as a stuffiness that could limit an ability certain players' fit here.

Just depends.

