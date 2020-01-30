The Used, Dragged Under
The Used, Dragged Under

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock band the Used has targeted small venues for its current tour, coming to Delmar Hall this weekend. In fact, the band hadn’t played venues of this size in a decade, and the St. Louis show sold out almost immediately. The Used is working on a new album with John Feldmann of Big Noise as producer. “I couldn’t be more honored or grateful to have one of my favorite bands of all time at my record label,” he said in a statement. “They are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years, and we are making a career-defining album.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

