This solitary, engrossing statue depicts three uniformed women aiding a wounded soldier and is dedicated to the women of the United States who served in the Vietnam War. It is adjacent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which contains the names of all those killed in the Vietnam War.

Diane Carlson Evans, a former Army nurse, founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Project in 1984 that lead to the creation and placement of the statue. The monument was designed by Glenna Goodacre and dedicated on Nov. 11, 1993.

While the intentions of the memorial are certainly noble, it has been described as inaccurate. While it depicts nurses giving medical care on the field of battle, such care was only given by U.S. Army medics and U.S. Navy corpsmen, with nurses working exclusively in military hospitals.