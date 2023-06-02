Last fall, Vicki Baggett, a high school English teacher in Escambia County, Fla., launched a crusade against more than 100 books she wanted banned from local school libraries because of "explicit sexual content, graphic language, themes, vulgarity and political pushes." A 32-page children's book on the career of Black runner and Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph made her list. So did Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" and Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five," classics that have appeared on school reading lists for decades.

The policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — such as the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop Woke) Act of 2022 that prohibits teaching students that they "must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress for actions . . . committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex" — no doubt encouraged Ms. Baggett's efforts, which are now the subject of a federal lawsuit from publisher Penguin Random House, the free speech advocacy group PEN America, some of the authors whose works are on the list and local parents. But her crusade is also not unique; parents, activists and others have tried to impose "book bans" in school districts across the country, a mounting problem that threatens to limit the ideas available to students, particularly those in higher grades, and curb critical thinking.

If it eventually hears the Escambia County case, the Supreme Court should clarify its confusing precedent on First Amendment rights for students and bolster their constitutional protections. But those who oppose censorship cannot assume court intervention. As the litigation proceeds, their best option is to oppose book bans where they begin — at the level of local activists and school boards — by pushing educational officials to respect students' interest to learn. Barring judicial intervention, the best option is for opponents of censorship to counter the nation's Vicki Baggetts on their own turf.