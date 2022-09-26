The Who, Oct. 14

The classic rock show of the season is “The Who Strikes Back! 2022 Tour” starring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist-songwriter Pete Townshend. The new tour comes two years after the Who’s “Moving On! Tour.” The band wll again share the stage with orchestras around the country. Daltrey says “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way the Who knows how, but giving it everything we’ve got.”