This December 1988 photo shows wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland - damage caused by the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. Investigators combed hundreds of square miles looking for wreckage, bodies and clues. The two fragments that proved to be crucial in tracking down the bombers were smaller than fingernails. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)