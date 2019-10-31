This December 1988 photo shows wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland - damage caused by the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. Investigators combed hundreds of square miles looking for wreckage, bodies and clues. The two fragments that proved to be crucial in tracking down the bombers were smaller than fingernails. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)
When 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through Nov. 23 • Where The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive • How much $15-$20 • More infobrownpapertickets.com
SATE presents Deborah Brevoort’s fact-based play “The Women of Lockerbie,” structured in the style of a Greek tragedy, about the aftermath of a plane crash. Directed by Pamela Reckamp. By Calvin Wilson