When 8 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman brings its “Say Nothing” album and more to the Pageant this weekend. The 105.7 the Point HoHo Show will feature hits, fan favorites and selections from the new album. By Kevin C. Johnson