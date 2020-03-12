These shoes rule

GH: It’s time for Jake’s big makeover! Grace and Maddie are setting up everything they’ll need to transform their friend: a facial steamer and a peel mask. Maybe they will give him a haircut.

Christi will lend a hand; she brings experience as a cosmetologist.

BO: They’re in a salon area of what I’m assuming is the mansion basement. Jake gallomps down the stairs, wearing an eye-searing get-up: blue Hawaiian shirt, floral-print baseball hat, pink-and-orange plaid shorts, sunglasses and those Velcro sneakers.

GH: Those shoes are horrible, but Jake claims they are “so fun” and versatile. “I can play ball in ‘em, I can go on dates in ‘em, I can even do shoeys in ‘em.”

BO: What happens next is something you must be prepared for. If you’re eating anything, put it down and swallow. If you’re drinking a Kraftig, take a big gulp.

GH: Oh, you don’t know what a shoey is? Allow Jake to demonstrate: He removes a shoe. He pours beer into the shoe. He drinks the beer from the shoe.

BO: This isn’t during a college kegger. Not at a concert. No beer bong or keg stand involved. A seemingly sober, grown man voluntarily pours beer into his own shoe and then drinks it.

Then he puts the shoe back on and sits down for the makeover, where Christi and the girls tweeze and wax and poke at him. No one mentions the shoey again.

We all move right along to a facial peel, Jake’s confusion over the steamer, and an argument between Maddie and Grace over who has better style.