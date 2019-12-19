They're (not) Grrrrrreat!
They're (not) Grrrrrreat!

Mizzou falls 23-6 to Florida in fourth loss in a row

Jillian Miller, 7, of Columbia, watches players run onto the field before the Missouri Tigers play the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 on Faurot Field in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

The University of Missouri Tigers football team managed to lose three games to teams that were considered double-digit underdogs. The basketball team got in on the fun by losing to a team they were expected to beat by 26 points.

