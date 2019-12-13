"They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis."

By Molly Butterworth and Tom Eyssell
We aren’t Detroit, but at one point St. Louis was a worthy second in the making of U.S. autos, say the authors of “They Will Run.” A gasoline-powered carriage was completed in 1898, and the city even had the first gas station for road vehicles — although customers in 1905 fetched their own fuel behind a store at 420 South Theresa. This book’s easy-to-follow chronology and hundreds of photos show how early and quickly the city’s car culture grew. Two other colorful St. Louis coffee table books from Reedy Press came out early this year: “St. Louis Sound: An Illustrated Timeline” by Steve Pick with Amanda Doyle, and the second edition of “Downtown St. Louis” by Nini Harris. (Reedy Press, 191 pages, $39.95)