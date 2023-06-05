WASHINGTON — As Ukraine begins its spring counteroffensive, a 60 percent majority of Republicans say we should stand with Ukraine until Russia is defeated, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll conducted in March. But GOP support is softening. The share of Republicans who say the United States is providing too much aid to Ukraine has steadily increased from 9 percent right after the Russian invasion to 40 percent today, according to a Pew Research Center poll in January.

Many wavering Republicans are frustrated by the lack of a clear strategy for victory from the Biden administration. They hear Ukraine skeptics on the right arguing that the war is costing too much, depleting our military readiness, increasing the risk of nuclear confrontation with Russia and distracting us from the larger threat posed by Communist China. Some are beginning to ask whether U.S. support for Ukraine is really in the nation's interest.

It's a fair question. Most conservatives are not isolationists; they are reluctant internationalists, willing to support U.S. leadership on the world stage — as long as they are convinced our national interest is involved. Altruistic arguments of solidarity with the Ukrainian people are not enough; they demand an "America First" case for supporting Ukraine.

Here it is, in 10 clear points.

1. A Russian victory would reinforce a narrative of American weakness and embolden our enemies. Ask yourself: Did President Biden's humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine? Of course it did. And Putin watched Biden's subsequent capitulation on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, and his reluctance to send Ukraine lethal military aid as Russia massed troops on Ukraine's border. The Russian leader concluded that Biden was weak.

2. A Ukrainian victory will help deter China. If the Afghanistan debacle emboldened Putin, how much more would U.S. weakness in Ukraine embolden Chinese dictator Xi Jinping? The risk of war over Taiwan would skyrocket. And, unlike the war in Ukraine, it could very well involve U.S. troops.

3. Defeating Putin would weaken the Sino-Russian partnership. Xi seeks a Chinese-led global order that favors the world's autocracies. In pursuit of that goal, he made a bet on Putin, and has met with him some 40 times since assuming power in 2012. China's "no-limits" partnership with Russia "is a signature personal policy of Xi Jinping," former Trump deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger tells me. "Putin's defeat would do a lot of damage to Xi's credibility" by making it clear the Chinese leader backed a loser.

4. Support for Ukraine will restore the Reagan Doctrine. In 1980, the Vietnam War had soured Americans on sending U.S. troops to fight in distant lands. So Reagan found anti-communist partners willing to fight our common enemies. They needed U.S. weapons, training and intelligence, as well as financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support. By providing assistance, Reagan helped freedom fighters from Central America to South Asia throw off the grip of an expansionist Russia — and won the Cold War.

5. Victory in Ukraine will save the United States billions of dollars. Russian adventurism is a drain on U.S. resources. By decimating the Russian military threat, Ukraine is reducing the amount of money the United States will have to spend defending Europe — without risking American lives to do it.

6. Support for Ukraine allows us to test new weapons and defense concepts that will increase U.S. military preparedness. As The New York Times recently put it: "Ukraine has become a testing ground for state-of-the-art weapons and information systems, and new ways to use them, that Western political officials and military commanders predict could shape warfare for generations to come."

7. Arming Ukraine is revitalizing our defense industrial base. Money that Congress has allocated to arm Ukraine is not being spent in Ukraine. It's going primarily to Americans — either to replace weapons sent to Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles, or to build the weapons we send to Kyiv.

8. The Russian invasion has strengthened U.S. alliances. Putin intended his invasion to weaken NATO and to break U.S.-led alliances, so that his country could restore its imperial borders, and so China could have free rein in the Pacific. Instead, it has done the opposite.

9. A Russian victory could spark new wars of aggression and a global nuclear arms race. This war is happening because Ukraine surrendered its post-Soviet nuclear arsenal at our insistence. In exchange, the United States and Britain promised to assist Ukraine if it faced external threats, while Russia pledged to refrain from such threats. Russia's failure to live up to its pledge makes it essential that we live up to ours. Otherwise, nations around the world will conclude that they must develop their own nuclear weapons to safeguard their borders.

10. Victory in Ukraine is achievable. Current and former U.S. military leaders believe Ukraine can win — if given the necessary weapons to prevail.

Of course, the most powerful argument is the one I have not made yet: Helping Ukraine is the right thing to do. It is the American thing to do. As Reagan explained 40 years ago during his "Evil Empire" speech, the United States cannot remove itself "from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil" because "America has kept alight the torch of freedom, not just for ourselves, but for millions of others around the world." Those words ring as true today as they did in Reagan's time. The war in Ukraine is a struggle between right and wrong and good and evil, and in that struggle, America must not remain neutral.

The lesson of the 20th century is that putting "America First" requires us to project strength and deter our enemies from launching wars of aggression — so that U.S. troops to don't have to fight and die in another global conflagration. The invasion in Ukraine was a failure of deterrence. Only by helping Ukraine win can we prevent further deterrence failures.

If we help Ukraine prevail, we can rewrite the narrative of U.S. weakness; restore deterrence with China; strike a blow against the Sino-Russian alliance; decimate the Russian threat to Europe; increase burden sharing with our allies; improve our military preparedness for other adversaries; stop a global nuclear arms race; dissuade other nuclear states from launching wars of aggression; and make World War III less likely.

The "America First" conclusion: Helping Ukraine is a supreme national interest.

Marc A. Thiessen On Twitter: @marcthiessen