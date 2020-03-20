'Things got weird'

BO: We’re back at the Adolphus Hotel, in what looks like a really nice lounge, and Jake and Gussie continue the same conversation they’ve been having for the last four episodes.
GH: Jake appears to be wearing the jacket from his Episode 3 makeover.
“So what do you think about Billy moving to Dallas?” he asks Gussie. Why do they keep letting Jake deliver these scripted conversation starters?
“We thought we were going to have some alone time with Billy, but all day he’s been with Marissa,” Gussie tells us. I’m sorry, I thought we all understood that the purpose of this trip was for Billy and Marissa to look at apartments together.
BO: “It seems that his mind could be made up without even talking to us,” Jake says. This is clearly not appropriate in Jake’s world.
He brings up the DM again.
GH: PLEASE NO NOT THIS AGAIN.
BO: Billy and Marissa appear out of thin air. “Hiii,” Marissa purrs.
GH: “Look what the cat drug in,” Gussie says. He and Jake are both super-obnoxious and rude to her. Also, they pretend to be shocked — again — that Billy and Marissa were looking at apartments.
Gussie accuses the couple of moving too fast. Relationship expert Jake chimes in to point out that Billy hasn’t met Marissa’s parents. They are all talking over one another, but none of it is worth listening to.
BO: “Things got really weird really fast,” Billy says in an interview. I’d say things have been weird since the first episode, but yes, this scene really is the icing on the cake.
GH: Jake says the couple should slow down. Gussie says everyone is concerned about Marissa’s intentions. Jake brings up the DMs because of course he does.
BO: If I hear about this DM one more time, I will throw my drink on someone. (Foreshadowing!)
Gussie says, in an interview with Jake, “this is going horribly.” Jake says he doesn’t even know what he’s saying. I want to tape both their mouths shut.
Marissa has had enough. “This is our relationship; you’re not in this relationship. I know you want to be, but you’re not.”
GH: Jake declares that he’s going to put it all on the table: “I represent the family. I’ve known them for a very long time. They wanted to say that you’re a gold digger. That’s what they wanted to say.”
BO: And to think I once thought Jake was kinda nice.
GH: Billy, all too calmly, tells Jake that he does not represent the family, and how dare he call Marissa a gold digger?
BO: Marissa says that Jake is the real gold digger here; she has her own job and pays her own bills.
Yup. Marissa has Jake pegged. She may be working for the company that her boyfriend’s ancestor founded, but that family no longer runs the company (and her boyfriend’s father never even worked there). Jake, meanwhile, works for Kräftig. Who’s paying for his trip to Dallas, anyway?
GH: Gussie once again says that he’s speaking for everyone in the family, and the issue will not just magically blow over.
Billy picks up a glass and tosses its contents on his brother. Such a “Real Housewives” move! Gussie looks like he wants to throw a tantrum as Billy and Marissa walk out.
BO: “The one thing you don’t do in the Busch family is waste alcohol,” Gussie says. Except it didn’t look like there was much more than ice and a slice of lime in the glass.
GH: Billy and Marissa retreat to another room to process what just happened. Marissa wonders what she can do to be accepted by the family. Billy gives a nonanswer: “I’m trying to figure it out.”
“Gussie and Jake are the last people that I will be taking relationship advice from,” Billy says. “You take advice from Jake, you’re gonna look like a crazy stalker. You take advice from Gussie, you’re gonna look like an over-the-top playboy.”
BO: So the ice hits the playboy, and that’s all we’re going to see of the reaction?
Marissa, I’m ready for some tea. Did you know this is what the family thought of you? Most of all, though: Why let yourself be put through this? Is it really all for the follows?