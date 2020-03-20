'Things got weird'

BO: We’re back at the Adolphus Hotel, in what looks like a really nice lounge, and Jake and Gussie continue the same conversation they’ve been having for the last four episodes.

GH: Jake appears to be wearing the jacket from his Episode 3 makeover.

“So what do you think about Billy moving to Dallas?” he asks Gussie. Why do they keep letting Jake deliver these scripted conversation starters?

“We thought we were going to have some alone time with Billy, but all day he’s been with Marissa,” Gussie tells us. I’m sorry, I thought we all understood that the purpose of this trip was for Billy and Marissa to look at apartments together.

BO: “It seems that his mind could be made up without even talking to us,” Jake says. This is clearly not appropriate in Jake’s world.

He brings up the DM again.

GH: PLEASE NO NOT THIS AGAIN.

BO: Billy and Marissa appear out of thin air. “Hiii,” Marissa purrs.

GH: “Look what the cat drug in,” Gussie says. He and Jake are both super-obnoxious and rude to her. Also, they pretend to be shocked — again — that Billy and Marissa were looking at apartments.

Gussie accuses the couple of moving too fast. Relationship expert Jake chimes in to point out that Billy hasn’t met Marissa’s parents. They are all talking over one another, but none of it is worth listening to.

BO: “Things got really weird really fast,” Billy says in an interview. I’d say things have been weird since the first episode, but yes, this scene really is the icing on the cake.