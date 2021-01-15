 Skip to main content
Think about the ride back
Think about the ride back

If you want to avoid tracking mud into your car after a hike, bring a change of shoes or lay down disposable bags. If you are hiking with a dog, you may want to bring an extra towel for your pet.

