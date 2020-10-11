THIRD PLACE Oct 11, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save selected by Post-Dispatch staff 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Pets Announcing the winners in our 12th annual cutest pet contest 1 hr ago ST. LOUIS — SO. MUCH. CUTE. We received almost 1,400 entries in our 12th annual cutest pet contest, sponsored this year by Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa.